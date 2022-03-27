From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Emefiele Support Group (ESG), an advocacy group pushing for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele to contest for the Presidency, has congratulated aSenator Abdullahi Adamu, on his emergence as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group, in a statement by its Director of Communication, Mrs Benny Ejimba, expressed confidence in the ability of the new APC National Working Committee (NWC) to reposition the party for more electoral victories ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It commended other chairmanship aspirants for their sacrifice and timely decision to withdraw from the contest as a mark of respect to President Muhammadu Buhari, and their love for the party.

“This group has implicit confidence in Senator Adamu that he will lead our party to another around of resounding victories in the coming elections.

“We also salute the spirit of sportsmanship of aspirants who made the huge sacrifice of stepping down for the emergence of consensus candidates.

“Their sacrifices saved the party of the unneeded rancour that usually trails elections such as this,” it stated.

The group added “We believe very strongly that the country at this time needs a trusted and tested technocrat such as Emefiele as President in 2023 in order to further consolidate on the legacies and gains of this administration.

“We are also of the view that no leader can be said to have succeeded until such leader is succeeded by a worthy successor.

“Emefiele, who is currently repositioning the nation’s economy in his capacity as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Governor, ticks all the boxes as is eminently qualified to sustain the legacies of the present administration.

“We urge the party and the present administration to look no further in searching for the next President but consider giving Emefiele the needed support.”