From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The group, Delta Ijaw 2023 Governorship Advocacy Group (DIGAG), has said that the position of the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu on the 2023 governorship, has now put to rest the needless controversial zoning topic in the state.

Aniagwu had on Monday, in a television show, alluded that the 2023 governorship race is open for all aspirants irrespective of ethnic or senatorial district affiliation.

He said; “There is no written agreement as to where you are to zone to, usually what happens is that the leaders come together and look at the sentiments and begin to think that there is the need for inclusive governance.

“Whether it is Delta Central or Delta South, Deltans are going to be the ones to decide but what is going to be the most paramount is the need to sustain the development of the state.

“There will be primaries where members of the party from across the three senatorial districts will gather and then elect who is going to be the flag-bearer”, Aniagwu was quoted to have said.

Responding, DIGAG, in a statement signed by Augustine Okporu, yesterday, said that the commissioner has spoken the minds of Deltans who know ‘no written ag reement on zoning of governorship office in Delta State’, is an ‘undeniable reality which is staring us in the face’.

The group said that the argument of Senatorial District zoning being championed by a quarter of the state, particularly the Urhobos, should now be ‘buried for the good of our political future’.

They argued that the zoning of the governorship can only be possible for subsequent elections after the PDP has picked its gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The statement, however, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his bold steps to unite the State and the ruling Party ahead of the 2023 general elections. ‘He (Okowa) should continue to display such political sagacity by engendering a level playing ground for the Party primaries. We pray God to guide him and direct his affairs for the growth and well being of the State.

‘Now that the needlessly controversial zoning topic has been laid to rest in the State, we implore the State Chairman of the Party, Barr. Kingsley Esiso and the Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Chief (Sen.) Ighoyota Amori to strive to be PDP helmsmen in Delta State and not their projected Delta Central Senatorial District interest. ‘The duo have a moral burden to hand over a united Party to their successors. ‘We therefore appeal to them to rescind their Senatorial District zoning debate. Let Deltans choose the right person for the Party to contest the general election’, the statement added.