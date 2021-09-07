From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A humanitarian group, The Victims of Persecution, has hailed the handing over the King David University of Medical Science to the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria saying it will enhanced efficient management of the institution.

Meanwhile, the group founded by a former Attorney General of Imo State, Chukwuma Machukwu- Ume (SAN), has decried the use of religion by political leaders as an instrument of organised violence and parochial hegemony.

According to the group, “religion is about God who does not rejoice over the shedding of blood of his armless and peaceful children.’

In a statement in Abuja, the founder of the group, Ume, commended the Enonyi state Governor, David Umahi for donating the Ivory Tower to the religious body.

The statement reads: ” the donation is a historic and unique as the conception, construction and equipping of the university. The establishment of the university shows a true leadership that is not only conversant with the problems biting the citizens but also has the innovative capacity to confront the problems with enduring solutions.

Many are now envying the people of Ebonyi for the rain of meaningful infrastructural provisions in their state during his tenure.

The completion of the King David University of Medical Sciences would have taken Nigeria out of it’s self-inflicted wounds and deterioration including rushing abroad for every medical treatment while the citizens suffer here.

The donation of the state of the art university by the government of Enonyi state to the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria mirrors a deep understanding of the constitutional democracy and nation building demands Nigeria has been yearning for.

We of the Victims of Persecution believe that our constitution sees on religion as a belief for harminous human existence and healthy development of each and every Nigerian citizen. Unfortunately, some of our ill-fated rulers have turned religion as instrument of organised violence and parochial hegemony.