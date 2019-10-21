Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Zikist-Buharist-Movement (ZBM) has hailed the new found synergy between President Muhammadu Buhari and South East leadership, which led to the presidential approval for the release of N10 billion for the upgrade of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The group was upbeat that the new spirit would be a big boost for the push by Igbo to produce the president in 2023.

A statement by its chairman, Stanley Ohajuruka and secretary, Godwin Onwusi, in Enugu, yesterday, called for strengthening of the synergy ahead of the 2023 elections.

The group noted that prior to the rapproachement harvested from diplomatic shuttle following meeting of Thursday, October 17, at State House Presidential Villa, Abuja, between Igbo leaders and the president, only N1 billion was slated for the upgrade of the airport in the 2020 Budget. In the aftermath of the Abuja meeting, it was upgrade to N10 billion.

ZBM commended Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebinyi State, Chief David Umahi and his colleague in the region for following the pragmatic and principled footsteps of the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.

“In the ZBM, we had for the umpteenth time canvassed the unimaginable dividends of democracy the art of compromise can bring to the table of the good people of the South East. This is the age long way of our icon, Owelle of Onitsha.

“ZBM consequently calls for deepening of synergy between President Buhari and South East leadership as we approach the crucial 2023 presidential election. As building strategic alliance and bridges across the Niger will enhance the South East chances of harvesting the zoning convention between northern and southern belts,” it stated.