A Civil Society Organisation, Concern Civil Society Group (CCSG), has commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, for towing the path of peace.

The coalition lauded the duo for making efforts to resolve the crisis between them over the creation of four additional first class emirates in the state.

The CCSG made the commendation in a statement made available to the e News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kano by the group’s Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Ali.

“Concerned Civil Society Groups acknowledged and appreciate the response of both the governor and the emir on our recent efforts to lend our voice in ending the crisis.

“The crisis, which might distract government businesses over the enactment of law for the establishment of new first class emirates.

“We commend the Emir of Kano for doing the needful to resolve the issue, and we are still calling on him to carry all the new emirates along.

“We equally hail the governor for listening to the voices of civil society groups, an act which will pave way for a greater Kano ahead,” the statement read in part.

Ali also lauded the efforts of other groups in mediating in the issue, adding that it is important for people of goodwill to act at the right time.

He said there is no tension in the state, urging the people to go about with their normal activities.

Ali said that any claim of tension, capable of splitting the state, was a misrepresentation of facts. (NAN)