Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A socio political group in Ondo State, Grassroots Progressive Network (GPN) has urged members of the National Assembly to be determined to get to the root of the rots in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The group which comprises of members of different political parties and various interest groups said the National Assembly should not relax on the matter untill those who siphoned the commission’s resources are brought to book.

Besides, the group passed a vote of confidence on the chairman, House of Representatives committee on NDDC, Hon Tunji Ojo and other members of the committee.

The chairman of the group, Mr Bayo Abayomi said

“we commend Hon Tunji Ojo on his efforts at the just concluded probe of activities and undertakings of Niger Delta Development Commission by the House of Representatives. Hon Ojo’s fearlessness and courage should be commended by all Nigerians.”

“We at the Grassroots Progressive Network do not expect anything short of being absolved from any misdoings as the chairman of House Committee on NDDC at the just concluded probe of the Commission,” he added.

He called on the speaker of the House, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and other principal officers of the House to ensure that a thorough and fearless job is done on the NDDC investigation, with a view to sanitizing the commission.

Also, he hailed the anti corruption war of the present administration and urged both the Presidency and National Assembly to extend the anti corruption fight to all Ministries Departments and Agencies of government.