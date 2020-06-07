Gyang Bere, Jos

The President of Izu Umunna Cultural Association of Nigeria, in the 19 Northern states, Dr. Ugo Ikekuna has expressed strong optimism that the abolishment of Pension and gratuities for former governors and speakers in Imo State will speed up development in the state.

In a press statement signed by his Secretary, Tony Ikechukwu Egwuonwu, Ikekuna applauded Governor Hope Uzodinma for taken the right step.

His words: “The Izu Umunna Cultural Association of Nigeria, a think-tank for Ndigbo in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, commends Governor Hope Uzodinma for sponsoring and signing into law the bill abolishing Pensions and gratuities for past governors, speakers and their deputies in Imo.

“We see this as a bold and selfless step in the right direction and indicative of a pragmatic leader, prepared to give priority to actions that will enhance the welfare of the masses as opposed to that of the privileged few in the society.

Dr. Ikekuna urged other Southeast governors emulate the initiative to encourage development in the region.