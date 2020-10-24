A group, Ogbomoso Lawa has commended Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi for his exemplary leadership qualities following his request that the N100m pledge by Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde for the renovation and replacement of properties vandalized during the attack on the Ogbomoso palace by hoodlums under the guise of #EndSARS protest be deployed to empower youths in his domain.

Oba Oyewumi had in his remarks during the governor’s sympathy visit to the vandalized palace, admonished Oyo state government to empower the youth for the sake of national wellbeing.

Re-affirming his call for youth empowerment, the monarch in a letter he personally signed, addressed and delivered to the Governor, urged the Makinde-led state government, not to release the outstanding sum of N90m for the renovation of the palace, stressing that the said sum of money, should be committed to youth empowerment initiatives in his domain, Ogbomoso and its environs.

Applauding the monarch for putting the interests of Ogbomoso youths above personal interest, Coordinator of the group, Debo Oyeyemi, described Oba Oyewumi, as a rare gem and true leader, who is passionate about the growth and progress of his domain and Oyo state at large.

He said, “HRM Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Soun of Ogbomosoland has over the years demonstrated selflessness, patriotism, humility, philanthropy and integrity in steering the affairs of his kingdom.

“The monarch, for those that came in contact with him as a Prince and a successful business mogul in Jos, would understand that long before his ascension to the throne of his forefathers, he had been passionate about development of Ogbomosoland, which is evident with his investments and properties in Ogbomoso since the early sixties.”

Oyeyemi also applauded the monarch for his cash donations of N2m to the families of people who lost their lives and those injured during the protests, adding that Oba Oyewumi’s kind gesture was borne out of his love for his people.

The group while expressing appreciation to the Governor for visiting the monarch and families of people who lost their lives during the protests, called on him not to derail in his developmental strides geared towards empowering unemployed youths in a bid to eradicate violence and social vices in the society.