From Godwin Tsa Abuja

A non-governmental group, The Victims of Persecutions, has commended Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, for the construction of ultra-modern University Teaching Hospital and other allied specialised medical centres in the state.

Rapporteur of the group and a former Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in Imo State, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, said the specialist hospital situated in Uburu community of the state if completed, would put an end to the age-long foreign medical trips by the elites.

In a statement in Abuja, the group noted that the state-of-the-art project, which is at 75 per cent completion stage would bring succour to not only Nigerians, but all Africans.

It listed some of the facilities at the hospital to include six solid modern and massive specialist structures of five storeys, several bed space and a comprehensive staff quarters of varying storey buildings.

Ume said when completed, the hospital would provide specialised medical treatment of some deadly diseases and endemics in Africa like cancer, kidney failure, sickle cell, tuberculosis and heart related treatments.

He congratulated the people of Uburu and public officers in the state “for their support to the project and their governor.”