A Diaspora group, Yoruba One Voice (YOV) will hold an international Webinar Conference today on insecurity in the six South-West states.

The event is part of efforts by the group to proffer lasting solutions to the various security challenges in the South-West.

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, who is the Grand Patron of the group, will lead over 1000 members of the group and participants from every part of the world at the event.

Guest Lecturer for the event, Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu from the Department of History and Diplomatic Studies, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State, will discuss the theme: “Foreign banditry’s effects on farming in Yorubaland. YOV Women Coordinator, Chief Mrs Toyin Alowonle, will also discuss the topic titled

“Why it is important to protect the interest and rights of the little children across the world.”

Speaking on the event, Iba Gani Adams said the topic for discourse was apt, especially, at a time when farmers in the southwest region were eaving their farms in droves as a result of the growing attacks by bandits.

He said the event will highlight the effects of banditry in Yorubaland and further proffer solution to the protracted menace affecting the South-West region.

“It is my hope that the conference will bring the much needed respite for our farmers, and save Yoruba land from impending famine,” he said.

