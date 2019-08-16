Niger Delta Media Forum (NDMF) is set to hold a two-day summit with the theme: Holistic development of Niger Delta by stakeholders: A panacea for sustainable peace in the region. The event is scheduled for September 27 and 28, 2019, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The summit is aimed at making a clarion call on sons and daughters of the South – South region for a collaborative, cooperative and supportive to making the region great again. In a release signed by its coordinator, Tim Okojie Ave, the forum called on governments and stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to unite, irrespective of political affinity in building a prosperous region that all can be proud.

He said as the life wire of the nation, the region has no business to be poor and backward if all hands are on deck, as he appealed to governors, multinationals and wealthy individuals to lend a helping hand to make the event a huge success.