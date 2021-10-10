From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI) has said the ethnic nationality in Rivers State is prepared to accept and work with any corporate organisation prepared to actualize the Ogoni template.

President and Chief Executive Officer of OLI, Douglas Fabeke, stated this at the Ogoni Empowerment Summit organised by the group held in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Fabeke disclosed that the organisation had developed a template covering core areas like job creation, youth empowerment and environmental restoration with a view to restoring indigenous livelihoods (agro business), standard healthcare with state-of-the-art facilities and many other projects.

He said the cardinal objective of this summit to address the various ways of revitalizing and revamping Ogoni economic activities in the areas of education, agriculture, Oil and Gas, environment, entrepreneurship, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), security, health and housing.

