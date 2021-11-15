Igbo Nsukka United, based in Enugu State, will tomorrow hold the second Igbo Nsukka Zik annual Merit Award in honour of first republic president, Nnamdi Azikiwe.

The lecture scheduled to hold at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja has the theme, ‘Preserving Zik’s legacies for national unity will be chaired by Yahaya Abubakar, Etsu Nupe while minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Musa Bello, will be chief host.

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo will be chief guest of honour while former president Goodluck Jonathan will be special guest of honour.

A statement signed by Chukwuemeka Ezeife, chairman, Central Planning Committee of the group, Chineme Onyeke, director general, and Ayogu Eze, secretary, and D. U. Oputa, patron, added that Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, will present the keynote address.

