From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

To commemorate the United Nations World Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking 2021, a non-profit and non-governmental organization, the David Folaranmi Foundation organised a symposium in Abuja Friday 26.

According to Mr. Folaranmi David, The project director of the NGO, the organisation aims at providing a better life for youths and young adults through the provision of drug abuse awareness, addiction counseling and rehabilitation for drug addicts.

He said this that year’s symposium titled “Drug abuse prevention in our society” like the name suggests is focused how best to prevent people from engaging in substance abuse and its attendant effects.

“We are here today to discuss and learn how best we can prevent people in our society from engaging in drug abuse. It is an advocacy that we must all involve in. The issue of drug abuse is a growing concern in our country Nigeria. Most drug users are in bondage. It is a mental illness. We have to begin to support people who use drug not punish them.” He said.

He further disclosed that the foundation had other projects lined up including plans to build a world class rehabilitation centre to provide subsidised rate of rehabilitation to the rising number of people who need it but can’t afford the exorbitant cost of treatment currently available.

He said the organisation which was launched in August 2017 had recorded giant strides including successful rehabilitation and reintegration of several drug users.

He called for more support and partnerships from government agencies, other NGOs, individuals etc to push the course.

Also speaking, Mrs Bisi Mustapha, school teacher and proprietress of The Royal Schools, Kuje, lamented the emerging trend of drug use among Primary and Secondary School students.

She narrated several shocking stories and cases she had handled of school children within the age of nine to fifteen who derived pleasure in engaging in the use various illicit substances and narcotics.

“Drug abuse has gone beyond what we are looking at in the universities. Right now the menace is rampaging even our primary schools. Our society is about being disrupted and homes are being destroyed on daily bases as a result of drug abuse so everyone must come on deck to fight this.” She said.

According to Mustapha, some of the causes of juvenile drug abuse as she has discovered in the course of her profession and interaction with victims, include: low self esteem, Pressure from parents, desire to experiment, poverty, negligence etc.

“ Why is juvenile drug abuse in the increase. I have notice in the course of my profession is inferiority complex.

“When you take your child to schools beyond your means and capabilities you begin to expose him or her to intimidations. Another cause is unattainable goals, that is, setting standards for our children which exerts a lot of pressure on them, some of them then resort to using enhancers (drug abuse) Another thing is when you don’t provide their necessity” she disclosed.

Sharon Eze Head of a talent hunt organisation said most creators, actors, musicians etc strive on drug which they refer to as enhancers. She urged people to be very watchful and intuitive of their environment. This she said is because people unintentional get hooked with drugs.

“We have to be vigilant because sometimes you never know who is battling with drug addiction

“I want to encourage entertainers to know that you don’t need hard drugs to make it in the entertainment industry or to be able to perform or overcome stage fright”

“I encourage us all to be advocates of this course, to look out for these tell tale signs of substance abuse, because it can be found even in the most unexpected places and in the most unexpected people” Eze said.

Maria Theresa Saliu a Clinical Psychologist who works with drug abusers and people who suffer from mental illnesses said drug abuse is the compulsive, excessive and self-damaging use of habit forming drugs. She added that drug abuse cause psychological and physical harms such as dysfunctional behavior patterns, hallucinations, memory loss or death. She discussed how people can prevent or stop the illicit use of drugs.

