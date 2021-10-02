From Gyang Bere

The International President for “Who is Who” Nigeria Award, Miss Binta Pearl Ojoma has described former Governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West, Owele Rochas Okorocha as a man who is determined to impact the younger generation positively through philanthropic activities.

Ojoma, who presented the award tagged “Stand of Fame Award” recently said the award was conferred on Rochas due to his Philanthropic and leadership quality in Imo state and Nigeria.

She maintained that the former Governor has demonstrated that he is indeed a man with a heart of “gold and compassion” as his personality is made up of his commitment to philanthropy.

“Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha has shown remarkable excellence in all sphares of life as one of Nigeria’s multi-billionaire, education philanthropist, politician, an astute businessman, a man who has set his sights on providing free education to 1 million children across the African continent by the year 2030”, she added.

The President disclosed that Senator Rochas is now the 4th Nigerian to receive the ‘Stand of Fame Award’ after Past President Goodluck Jonathan, Prince Ned Nwoko, and the AIG Interpol Garba Umar.

She noted that it was on this account that the Board of Directors of ‘Who is Who Awards Nigeria’ honoured Rochas with the ward.

Responding, after receiving the award amidst cheers and excitement from members of his staff and friends in his office at the Unity House, Abuja, Sen. Rochas expressed appreciation for the award and promised to continue helping the needy, not just in Nigeria, but across the African continent.

He maintained that, ‘Who is Who Awards’ as an organisation does not only award or celebrate the elite, but also awards unsung heroes like carpenters, caterers, mechanics among others.

“I have always asked God to make me a pipe of blessings unto others, I am only a custodian of God’s wealth, and my hands always open to it.

“Any time there is a critical person somewhere I have always prayed to God to take resources from my pocket to help such a person because for me that is life”, he explained.

The immediate past Imo State Governor, went on to dedicate the award to the millions of “orphans, the downtrodden, the forgotten, the rejected and dejected in the society who are stretching their hands for help”.

Rochas appealed to individuals who are better placed to the part of charity and also assist those who are less privileged, saying life is about giving.

