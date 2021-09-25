The Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) has bestowed its prestigious Distinguished Service Award on the Director General, National Gallery of Art (NGA), Chief Ebeten William Ivara. The investiture took place in Abuja last week during the inauguration of the 11th President and executive members of the SNA. Explaining the rationale for the award, the Coordinator, SNA Fellowship 2021 and Vice President, South East, Archibong Bassey said it was in acknowledgement of his performance in office as Director General of NGA within a very short period which is a boost to the visual arts sub-sector in Nigeria.

According to Bassey, “your cordial relationship with the SNA expressed through the recent setting up of the Joint National Committee of the NGA/SNA for the Harmonization of the NGA Establishment Act for Repeal and Re-enactment, would go a long way to promote the development and progress of the visual arts sector and the SNA as the umbrella body for all artists in Nigeria.”

Responding, Ivara said the honour would spur him to do more for visual artists in Nigeria in collaboration with the SNA. He revealed that the harmonized bill is ready and a date for the formal presentation will be made public “after which we will all move to the National Assembly with one voice.” He tasked the National Assembly to give accelerated hearing to the Repeal and Re-enactment of the NGA Establishment Act so that the agency can become revenue generating.

Ivara had earlier announced a grant of N1.5million to SNA. Other awardees at the colourful ceremony are: Oliver Enwonwu, Distinguished Service Award; Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, Honorary Fellowship alongside Arc. Ezekiel Nya Etok, Elder Ibook Eyo Ita and Dr. Sami Mohammed.

