By Aisha Wayas

Poised to promote integrity, diligence and hard work in the country, a Christian group, the Friends of God’s Word Outreach Ministry, has honoured a traffic warden with the Nigeria Police, Corporal Peter Eze, for his commendable service to his community in Enugu.

The officer, popularly called Yellow, is also called ‘Workaholic’ by many residents of Abakpa Nike area of the state. Working into late hours, he has carved a niche for himself in traffic management. Many of the motorists confessed that Eze’s mere presence brings relief to the road users.

While on duty, Daily Sun gathered, he effortlessly and passionately discharges his duty without any bias and to the admiration of all.

While giving the reason for recognising the corporal, the president of the ministry, Mr. Onuzulike Godsown Odilichukwu, said Eze always carried out his task without expecting any gratification from motorists.

He said he gave the officer the award so that it would spur other people in public positions to be exemplary in their conduct.

“Another reason was my experience in 2013 on my way to Uganda. I was embarrassed at Busia border because I was a Nigerian. They said Nigerians were not trustworthy. I was turned back to Nairobi and asked to go through Entebbe, if I must enter Uganda. From that day, I made up my mind to add my own little quota in trying to make things right in my country,” he said.

Odilichukwu stressed that, in order to encourage the younger generation, awards need to be given to those who do the right thing. By so doing, he said, others watching from the fence would be encouraged to join, thereby positively promoting the country’s image. According to him, not only the wealthy and famous should be acknowledged.

“My organisation comes with a different concept. We recognise integrity, honesty, righteousness and morals. We want to make our youths to know that it is not only wealthy and famous people that receive awards. Even those that are righteous, honest, integrity-conscious and incorruptible also receive awards,” he said.

There were testimonies at the event, all of which justified Eze’s recognition. Many people, who described the officer as God-sent, said the award was long overdue.

“Corporal Eze has actually set a standard for himself at Abakpa Nike, which is a satellite town in Enugu that is mostly congested by traffic, especially at peak periods. But for the past few years, his body language and presence controls traffic. Whenever he is on duty, people enjoy going about and driving around Abakpa.

“He does not take bribe, and he always does his work with commitment. He is more interested in his assignment, and he is everything that one desires in a traffic officer,” Odilichukwu said.

Jointly presenting the award to the recipient, Pastor Henry Nzeadiche, urged people to emulate the good character exhibited by Eze.

The awardee expressed joy, saying that the honour had encouraged him to keep up with the good work.

“Once you are posted to a duty post, you have to know how to perform your job there. You have to know the kind of people you have to meet. You must also be your brother’s keeper.

“Also, motorists should endeavour to obey traffic rules to avoid road congestion and arrest by traffic officers,” he said.

Odilichukwu called on government and other organisations to reward people like Eze who, he noted, were trying to promote the image of Nigeria positively.