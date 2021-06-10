A non-political group, South-East and South-South Professionals (SESSPN), has identified the need for a new constitution as what the majority of Nigerians are yearning for and not a review.

The group also said such constitution must be subjected to a referendum.

SESSPN therefore, admonished the National Assembly and those currently involved in the exercise of constitutional review to reconsider the venture and not engage in fruitless efforts.

The group also warned the federal government not to undermine the current agitations for structural changes as what will fizzle out with time.

“It is the view of SESSPN that the FG should stop believing that the present agitation for structural changes and the deteriorating security challenges would fizzle out without a decisive response to the yearnings of Nigerians for a new constitution and for equity and justice in the affairs of Nigerians”.

The president of SESSPN, Barrister Hannibal Uwaifo, disclosed this to journalists while reacting to the recent murder of a politician and former Special Assistance to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak in Imo state.

Uwaifo, on behalf of the group said: “SESSPN has received with deep regret the unfortunate murder of Gulak. This dastardly act is not only worrisome but represent a significant setback in the struggle for a just, fair and peaceful Nigeria.

“SESSPN hereby condemn this as a very dangerous dimension to the festering insecurity in the hitherto peaceful South-East haven for social and economic activities”.

Uwaifo also urged all responsible for the wanton killings of security officials, innocent citizens, burning and looting of public properties in the Southeast and South South to sheath their swords and embrace a road map for peaceful and orderly change in the affairs of the country.