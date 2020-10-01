An election monitoring group, Yiaga Africa Watching the Vote, has identified at least six local government areas in Ondo State as flashpoints for the October 10 governorship election.

The group said it identified the six flashpoints after an independent research and investigations it conducted across the state ahead of the polls.

The monitoring group in its first pre-election observation report released yesterday in Akure by its media officer, Mr Moshood, listed Owo, Idanre, Akure South, Ifedore, Odigbo and Akoko South East Local Government Areas of the state as the flashpoints.

The report which stated that voters’ inducement were reported in the six local government areas, also raised concern that the forthcoming election might become a replay of an undesirable event, given the attitude of some political gladiators in the state.

The group said: “While INEC has shown commitment and readiness for the election, key contenders and political actors have advanced narratives that forewarn that there would be breakdown of law and order, including alleged threats to deploy state and non-state instruments of force and armed violence. This could affect the efficiency and credibility of electoral management processes if not curtailed.

“Specific cases of voter inducement were reported in Akoko South West, Akure South, Akoko South-East, Akoko North West, Ifedore and Odigbo LGAs.”

It warned politicians against violence, just as it urged security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities before and during the election.