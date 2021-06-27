By Philip Nwosu

A group under the aegis of Urhobo Advancement Agenda (UAA) has raised concern over the alleged plan to foist a non-Urhobo person as substantive Principal of Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, Delta State, despite the preponderance of qualified professionals of Urhobo extraction.

The group condemned the move to shortchange the Urhobo because of their natural disposition to peaceful co-existence and warm hospitality.

In a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Theophilus Akpocha, the group said the Urhobo had over the years been grossly marginalised in the appropriation of the nation’s commonwealth in the midst of playing host to enormous revenue resources, oiling the wheel of growth and development of the country.

It, therefore, called on the appropriate authorities of the institution to ensure that the pool of qualified candidates of Urhobo extraction is duly accorded the right of place in the selection process.

“UAA has put up mechanisms to remotely and keenly monitor the process of the appointment of the principal of the institute this time, with high expectations that the Federal Government will use this opportunity to right some of the wrongs of the past meted on the Urhobo Nation,” the group stated.

