Niger Delta group, 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience (21st CYNDAC), has again joined calls by stakeholders in the Niger Delta region for the inauguration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board following the submission of the forensic audit report to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement signed by its President, Mr. Izon Ebi, the group urged President Buhari to keep to his promise of cleaning the NDDC Augean stable by making the NDDC to benefit the people and the region

It said “any attempt to allow fifth columnists to truncate the work of the forensic audit and further delay in inaugurating the substantive board will be of no benefit to the people and the region.”

Ebi reminded President Buhari that “the palpable restiveness and tension of the youths in the region is already being felt. We urge Mr President to do the needful and de-escalate the tension and agitations.”

The group implored the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen Godswill Akpabio ensure that the substantive board of the commission is sworn in.

21st CYNDAC said any attempt to truncate the inauguration of the substantive NDDC Board already confirmed by the Senate since November 2019 will do the region and the commission no good.

According to the group, “the attempt by political jobbers to truncate the inauguration is for their political and pecuniary gains and nothing else,” while wondering why “nobody is talking about the prosecution of people found culpable in the decades’ long malfeasance.”

The group urged President Buhari to, as a matter of urgency inaugurate members of the board already confirmed by the Senate.

The Senate, on November 5, 2019, screened and confirmed 15 out of the 16 nominees to the NDDC board, who were nominated by President Buhari. Their inauguration was put on hold to allow for the completion of the forensic audit of the Commission.

The report of the audit has since been submitted to the President on September 2, 2021.

Ever since the submission of the report, there is increasing tension in the Niger Delta region over the delay in inaugurating members of the board of the Commission.

