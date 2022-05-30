From Fred Itua, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been urged to give its 2023 presidential ticket to a Christian from Southern Nigeria in order to create a balance in the country.

A group, Nigeria Equity Group, stated this, yesterday, while condemning emergence of former vice president Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). It wondered why another northern Muslim would be given the ticket after eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s time in office.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

National convener of the group, Dr. Emeka Nwosu and national secretary, Mohammed Mubarak, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja said for a country as complex as Nigeria, retaining power in one part of the country would not promote unity.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

They promised to mobilise for the APC nationwide and ensure that the PDP is not returned to power for ignoring the complex and diverse nature of Nigeria.

The statement read: “We wish to respond to the emergence of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential election. Alhaji Atiku, a northern Muslim defeated a plethora of PDP presidential aspirants in a contentious primary election in Abuja to lead the PDP charge for the general elections.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“We wish to draw attention to the fact that the Nigeria Equity Group (NEG) has campaigned vigorously for equity, fairness and inclusion in our body polity. In our several interventions over the years, we have appealed to the major political parties to be mindful of the complex heterogeneous Nigerian society and to work out a political solution that will be fair, inclusive and equitable to all.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .