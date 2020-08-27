Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group, All Progressive Congress (APC), Grassroots Mobilisation Sagbama/ Ekeremor has kicked against the decision of former deputy- governor, Rt Hon Peremobowei Ebebi to contest the Bayelsa West Senatorial district bye-election.

The Bayelsa West Senatorial seat became vacant following the inauguration of Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo as deputy- governor.

Top political stakeholders from the senatorial district had at a political summit held in July decided that Ekeremor people should not contest the vacant position in adherence to the existing agreement on power rotation since they already have the incumbent House of Representatives member.

Political leaders of Sagbama and Ekeremor issued a joint statement where it was stated that Sagbama should complete the tenure of Ewhrudjakpo for an Ekeremor person to start a fresh tenure in the spirit of the age long agreement on power sharing or rotation in the area.

According to the group, political leaders and stakeholders of the senatorial district are uncomfortable with the decision of the former Deputy Governor because it violates an unwritten agreement on power rotation between Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government Areas that make up the two local government areas in the district.

The group expressed resentment at the idea that Ebebi from Ekeremor would be gunning to contest the election to go to the Senate when Hon Fred Agbedi also from Ekeremor is in the House of Representatives.

The Chairman, APC Mobilizations Group, Mr Ebide Brown who condemned in strong terms the decision of Ebebi or any other person from Ekeremor to contest in the Senatorial election said stakeholders in the local government area would resist any unconscionable assault on the zoning arrangement.

He said “No Candidate can undermine the tenets of the zoning arrangement and expect us to work for him.

”We have resolved not to work for any candidate from Ekeremor because it is wrong. The candidate of APC in the Senatorial bye election should be from Sagbama since Hon. Fred Agbedi is in the House of Representatives now. We cannot deviate from the zoning arrangement between Sagbama and Ekeremor. The zoning arrangement must be honoured for the sake of posterity and I expect my party, the APC to do so. We cannot just go against the wishes of the people and count only on federal might to win election”