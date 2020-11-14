Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Ndokwa Think Tank Assembly (NTTA) said it has intensified efforts to have the member representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani constituency of Delta State, Ossai Nicholas Ossai recalled, following what he described as fruitless representation of over ten years.

To this end, the group said it has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant authorities to expedite actions in the recall process.

NTTA is a non-government/political group that envisions a socio-political spectrum and the entrenchment of a democratic culture, unique and reflective of the Ndokwa/Ukwuani people’s aspirations and wellbeing.

In a statement by the pioneer national president of NTTA, Amaechi Nwador, stated that they are calling for the recall of Ossai from the National Assembly for gross and incompetent representation for a decade and counting.

Nwador lauded the constituents’ courage and support shown from across the three local governments of Ukwuani, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West that make up the constituency since the struggle to recall Ossai began two weeks ago.

He noted that at first, it was like having a handshake with the iroko tree in order to shake off its dew but “today, with the kind of support and people who are going from door to door to sign the recall documents and those that have signed our online petition, Ndokwa people will be victorious.”

Nwador said in a career saving measure, Ossai, a week ago after over a decade of representation, bought few motorcycles and other items and distributed to some alleged party faithfuls and also gave N100,000 and N50,000 to appointees of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the NTTA, Ossai termed what they described as a show of shame from their representative as an empowerment of the constituency instead of enriching his political allies with the commonwealth of the Ndokwa/Ukwuani people.

They people argued that Ossai have never attracted any meaningful project to the area but have successfully enriched himself and escaped poverty with the commonwealth of the Ndokwa people.