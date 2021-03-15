South East sociopolitical group, Save Enugu Group (SEG), has issued a 21-day ultimatum to Enugu State House of Assembly to kill a bill seeking for a law to provide life pensions for former governors and their deputies.

The group, in a statement by its national coordinator, Willy Ezugwu said the bill which has passed its first reading must be stopped immediately by the lawmakers. Ezugwu said the group had commenced the mobilisation of citizens, civil society groups and labour unions to shut down Enugu State House of Assembly for as long as it would last till the bill is killed.

“It is very unfortunate and we call on the Enugu State House of Assembly to kill the bill within the next 21 days or face the wrath of the citizens.”

He said it would amount to betrayal of the trust that the ordinary people of Enugu have in their lawmakers if they were to pass the bill into law.

“It is shocking that while a state like Lagos, with high Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) that runs into billions of naira monthly, has abolished pensions for former governors, the Enugu House of Assembly allowed such a bill to pass first reading when such a law will deplete the meagre state revenue to the tune of over N2 billion annually.

“It’s more disheartening to discover that the proposed law is an executive bill.More worrisome is the provision in the bill for medical allowances not exceeding N12 million per annum for one surviving spouse of a former governor, provided that such spouse was married to t