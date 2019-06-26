Sunday Ani

A non-governmental organisation, DecsonSavechild Life Foundation (DLF), has kicked against its exclusion from the Presidential Advisory Committee on Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA), chaired by Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd).

In a statement made available to Daily Sun, DLF President, Eustace Njoku, expressed disappointment with the exclusion of his organisation from the PACEDA, saying, “I expected that non-governmental organisations like us that have been on the forefront of campaign and fight against drugs abuse and crime over the years, irrespective of the odds and challenges, should have been included in PACEDA. We have been engaged in the fight against drug abuse as well as crime preventions, aimed at encouraging the youths to live positive and healthy life styles. We have well over 19 years experience in the field and as such, we should have formed part of the presidential committee.”

He also expressed confidence in Marwa’s ability to achieve success with the committee.

“Marwa is a man with proven integrity. His antecedents can be ascertained going by the good works he did when he was the governor of Lagos State years back. With such a man piloting the affairs of the advisory committee on drug abuse and crime prevention, especially among the youths, I have no doubt that he will succeed,” he stated.

He pointed out that the problem with Nigeria has been failure of those in authority to identify the right people with the right solution to the country’s problem.

“Why things don’t work most often in Nigeria is because we believe more in title and big names than in giving credit to the right people who have what it takes to make things happen. Nigeria is a class-conscious society where people do all sorts of things in order to ‘belong’ because most people want recognition…”