Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group, the Niger Delta Entrepreneurs Forum (NDEF) has kicked against the dissolution of the Prof. Nelson Brambaifa-led Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC).

In a statement by its coordinator, Kester Okele and Secretary, Ebipade Timi, the group said the move smacked of a larger plot to expose the Presidency.

While noting that Section 4 of the Act establishing the NDDC is clear on the rotation of the chairmanship of the Commission in alphabetical order, it queried how Edo is being gifted the chairmanship oafter Cross River State took the last shot.

The group pointed out loopholes in the procedure of the new appointments with the announcement by the Permanent Secretary, General Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation asking appointees to come with their updated CVs rather than the office of the President which should forward a letter to the Senate to approve and confirm such appointments.