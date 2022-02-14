From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Youths on the auspices of APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum (YDSF) on Monday, marched to the National Assembly Complex over plots by some governors to hijack the forthcoming national Convention.

The youths called on the President, Mohammadu Buhari to reject plans by some governors of the party to hijack proceedings at the National Convention.

Speaking during a protest, the president of the group, Danelsi Momoh, said they were concerned that some governors in the party were making arrangements to single-handedly pick the chairman and other positions in the party. He added that allowing such a plan to materialise would tear the party apart.

He called on the president to allow a level playing field for all candidates during the party’s convention.

Momoh said: “We are consequently pained with the action of some governors in our party who are desperately trying to undermine the democratic process by attempting to deceive you and other party members into endorsing a fraudulent list of candidates at the party’s national convention.

“They want to singlehandedly pick the chairman of our party and other candidates for leadership positions during the convention.

“This is undemocratic and must not be allowed to see the light of the day. It has the potential of disintegrating the party before the convention slated date.

“We call on the president as the father of the party and in line with your stance on transparency and accountability, reject the governors and their evil plans and equally consult other stakeholders like the forum of ex-governors in the party to make an input.

“The president should consult members of our party in the National Assembly which has the biggest caucus in the party towards finding an amicable resolution of the impending crisis.”