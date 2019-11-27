Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Public outrage against plans by the Senate to introduce a law to regulate the social media and curb “hate speech”, continued, on Wednesday, as the coalition of civil society groups against human rights violations described both bills as attempts to stifle freedom of expression.

The spokesman of the group, Olufemi Lawson, who spoke at a press briefing, in Abuja, said one of the tenets of democracy is freedom of expression, as such any legislation seeking to abridge free speech should have no place in a democratic state.

Lawson noted that the degree of freedom in a country is measured from the tone and temperament of its press, as well as the diversity and array of voices on its airwaves.

He stated that in a democracy, criticism of government no matter how scathing can never amount to hate speech, adding that democracy is nourished when “dissidents” are able to air their opinions without fear of harassment, intimidation or arrest.

“The disingenuous argument of Pro-Hate Speech and Social Media Bills advocates is that such laws should be put in place in the national interest.

” What is apparent is that the phrase in the national interest,’ is one of the most frequently evoked and most flagrantly abused expressions in Nigeria’s political dictionary.

” Genuine national interest is a principle and practice based on justice and fairness to one and all. It more or less involves devotion to the idea and ideal of a nation, promotion of its sundry interests, defence of its territorial integrity and most importantly, cultivation of a sound stable standard of morality and accountability.

“It is an idea which postulates the supremacy of the nation over the individual, while also recognizing the nation derives its power, legitimacy, even from its ability and readiness to protect the individuals who constitute it, its capacity for ensuring the existence of justice and equity. And in normal circumstances, “in the national interest” should mean “in the interest of the nation”.

“The sad reality is that in our clime, what determines what National interest/security is, is who defines it,” Lawson said.