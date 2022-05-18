A socio-political pressure group, Esan South East for Justice, yesterday, condemned the removal of Kenneth Imansuangbon’s name from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National delegates’ list of Esan South East Local Government, describing the action as criminal and undemocratic.

Imansuangbon had last weekend at a congress conducted at Ubiaja, the administrative headquarters of Esan South- East Local Government Area and supervised by INEC officials, won with 156 votes against his opponent Giwa Agbomherere, who scored 50 votes.

While appealing to Governor Godwin Obaseki to intervene in the matter, the group also called on INEC, police and DSS to investigate and ensure that those behind the act were exposed.

It also called on the Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee to call to order the state chairman of the party. It said the present position amounted to disenfranchising the former PDP governorship aspirant.

But Edo State Chairman of the party, Tony Aziegbemi, said: all questions about the conduct of the adhoc congress should be directed to the National office of the party as the exercise was not a state affair.