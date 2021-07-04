Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Coalition of Benin Youth Groups, yesterday, condemned the recent move of the Edo State Government over what it described as the alleged secret move to cede the Gelegele Seaport to the Ijaws.

This is coming in the light of some revelations that the state government recently organised a meeting where the aborigines (the Benin people) were not allowed good representation such that the only Benin man of note who was invited to the meeting did not get the invite until less than 24 hours to the event which held at the Uyi Grand Hotel, Benin, on Friday, July 2nd, 2021.

The Coalition in a statement jointly made available to newsmen in Benin yesterday and signed by the President, Benin Solidarity Movement, BSM, Comrade Curtis Ugbo, Comrade Patrick Eholor, President, One Love Foundation and President, National Union of Edo South Youth, Osaghae Collins Amadin stated “We cant watch tenants take over our right with the help of those representatives of the BRP. The Okao of Gelegele wasn’t invited neither was any of his Benin people notified the Ohunkun of Ughoton.

“The ijaws, tenants, cannot decide the name of the Port for us and we do not want to hold meetings with settlers anymore. A foot have not been sold and those various names of communities are fictitious names not known to the Oba of Benin and the Benin people.

“There is a Supreme Court verdict over Gelegele and environs. The Gelegele people have the original map used during the Supreme Court case and that is the original map, any attempt to alter the map will be stiffly resisted.

We will no longer allow the Ijaw tenants continue to threaten violence to the project, because nobody has monopoly of it (violence).

“We are aware the Ijaw man, Engr. Pius Donyegha, is from Delta State and we reject his involvement and we will continue to resist this board until the right thing is done.

“There are more competent hands in Benin Kingdom. They are not the only tribe residing in Benin Kingdom. Here is not Ijaw nation and they are not the only non indigenous nigerians living in various regions or geo-political zones or states. We accommodate Nigerians and they live peacefully here in Edo State same way our Benin/Edo people are accommodated else where.

“No Ijaw man will be allowed to represent our interest in Edo South. We will never allow such.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.