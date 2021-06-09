A Diaspora coalition, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has knocked the Federal Government over alleged failure to tackle insecurity in the country.

YOV held that the present administration has failed to tackle the spate of insecurity in the country, pointing out that the massacre in Igangan town, Oyo State, had been pre-determined by evil forces.

The group, in a statement released by its publicity secretary, Mrs.Omoladun Orolugbagbe, said information at its disposal revealed that those that perpetrated the massacre in Igangan were military men in civilian attire, adding that the attack was well-coordinated without any trace of the killers.

Orolugbagbe also disclosed that all arrangements have been concluded to hold an international rally across the six continents to sensitise the world on the clamour for the liberation of the Yoruba of Nigeria.

She stated the rally would hold on Saturday, June 12, across 174 countries, including in the European Union, Asia, South America, North America, Australia and Africa.