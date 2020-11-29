By Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A group, Abia Youths for Good Governance (AYGG), has lambasted the Provost of Abia State College of Education (Technical) Arochukwu, Dr Philips Nto, for his attack on a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Dan Okeke.

Okeke had, while speaking with journalists in Umuahia at the weekend, accused Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of non-performance, saying the Governor is performing wonders only on Facebook.

While defending Ikpeazu as having performed positively in the areas of education (including ASCETA), agriculture, SME development, infrastructure, and youths empowerment, Nto claimed Okeke was angry with the Governor because he could not secure a contract with the State Government.

‘The statement by Chief Dan Okeke that the Governor was more visible on Facebook than actual performance was meant to attract attention.

‘The first time he saw Ikpeazu was when I took him to the Governor after the 2015 elections for the sole purpose of attracting contract to his company Express Concern Ltd. By 2016, he had jumped to APC because he did not realise his interest.’

Berating Nto, AYGG President LO Omah said it was absurd that a man who is superintending over an institution that is owing to its workers 24 months of salary arrears will not think of what to do to clear the huge pay deficit, but dabble into politics to criticize a man that has made his mark in the business world.

‘Nto should cover his face in shame, this is a man who is at the helm of affairs of ASCETA, an institution that is owing it’s workers 24 months salary arrears, yet he had the temerity to attack a man who has nurtured his business to international standard.’

Omah advised the ASCETA Provost to leave politics for politicians or resign his appointment and join politics fully.