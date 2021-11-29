From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Enuani Project Group (EPG) has cried out over the electricity blackout that has been the fate of the communities that make up the clan in the last 18 years.

This is even as the group called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, Sen Peter Nwaoboshi and other elected officials who represent the people of Enuani at different levels of government to intervene and ensure that electricity is restored to the people of the clan.

Specifically, EPG also wants the intervention of Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, who represents Aniocha/Oshimili in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Austine Chikezie, who represents Aniocha South in the Delta State House of Assembly as well as the State Commissioner for Power, Hon. Ganagana in order to restore electric power supply to the area.

EPG is a non-political, socio-cultural organisation that champions the development and well being of Enuani Clan in Delta state, South-South Nigeria.

Comrade Chinedu Eugene Modebe, President General of EPG in a statement called for the immediate rehabilitation of the dilapitated 33KVA Line that feeds from Ogwashi-Uku Kwale Junction.

Modebe noted that the dilapidation of the 33KVA Line has led to the cutoff of several communities in Enuani Clan from enjoying electricity in nearly two decades.

The affected communities include Olodu, Olloh, Ewulu, Isheagu and Isikiti. Others are Ukwu-Oba, Umute, Aba-Unor, Adonte as well as other communities that derive electricity services from the 33KVA line.

He regretted that the lack of electricity has led to unbearable hardship on the people living in the affected communities, thus driving development away from the people.

According to him, appeals made by the people to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) and the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP), to restore electricity to the area by including the 2.5MVA line that has a sub station at Ewulu fell on deaf ears.

Modebe regretted that the management of EBDC did not keep to their own side of the contract to restore electricity to Enuani clan.

According to him, the Benin Disco has encouraged stakeholders led by the EPG to rehabilitate the 11KVA line attached to the area in order for them (BEDC) to fast-track the fixing of the 33KVA line.

The President of EPG disclosed that after mobilising and executing the rehabilitation of the 11KVA line which cost the sum of N4 million, BEDC renaged on their promise to rehabilitate the 33KVA line.

Modebe expressed strong optimism that restoring electricity to the area would be a win-win situation for both the BEDC and Enuani Clan as business activities would be revived while the distribution company earn more revenue as people pay their bills.

He further noted that what is required is the rehabilitation and restoration of the existing 2.5MVA Line and facilities, adding that the people of the area are ready and willing to ensure the enabling environment as well as cooperate with relevant agencies towards restoration electricity to the Enuani Clan.

