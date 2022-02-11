A socio-cultural organization, Esan Okpa Initiative (EOI), has decried the poor state of roads in Esanland, Edo State, saying it has not only compounded insecurity in the area but might also imperil its economy.

EOI has called on the federal and the state governments to urgently intervene to address deplorable roads that have inflicted pains on the people of the communities in Esanland.

President of the body, Matthew Egbadon, and the public relations officer, Mr. Tony Iyare, stated that the roads in Esanland, comprising five local government areas in Edo Central, were “dotted with craters and have become death traps.”

The group is expressed worry that dilapidated roads and gully erosion have made it difficult to move safely from one point to another.

The group said, “The worse hit are farmers who now find it arduous to move their produce to the markets, thereby worsening the food crisis in our communities.

“This has compounded the insecurity crisis bedevilling the communities, making it impossible for the people, particularly farmers, to move their products to the markets.”

The organisation is not also happy with what it called the slow pace of work on the Benin-Auchi Road, awarded for dualisation years ago. There is also the need to hasten work on the dualisation of the Uromi-Igueben-Ebelle-Igbaken-Agbor Junction road

“Apart from the virtually abandoned Benin-Auchi Road, which has left craters around Opoji and Ujoelen junctions in Ekpoma, many dread the approach of the rainy season that will further compound the situation.

“Priority needs to be given to the Iruekpen-Sabo-Ifon road rehabilitation being undertaken by the Federal Government, which has also been abandoned, creating a haven for hoodlums and kidnappers within the area,” it maintains.

The organisation also observed that the Uromi-Uzea federal road, earlier started by former minister of works, Mike Onolemenmen, which is now in a decrepit state, poses serious danger to residents, particularly those living in Uzea.

Egbadon observed that the location of a railway terminal at Ohe village, on the Irrua/Uzea road has not provided respite to the people as hoodlums and kidnappers have taken over the road, impairing social life.

The organisation is also disturbed that the Ewu erosion/gully ecological project, being funded by the Federal Government, is still uncompleted after many years, raising the alarm that the menace has virtually split the town into two.

He said many roads were affected in Esan West, Igueben, Esan Central, Esan North East and Esan South-east LGAs.

He called government’s attention to the Ewatto-Ohordua Road, which he said was awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) years ago, but nothing significant was yet achieved.

The body, however, commended the efforts of the senator representing Edo Central Senatorial District, Clifford Ordia, for facilitating the re-construction of the Irrua-Opoji Ekpoma, Ujeolen and Emuhi link roads, which were re-awarded recently.

They also commended Sergius Ogun, a member of the House of Representatives, who has facilitated the construction of some of the abandoned bridges and roads in his constituency.

The group thanked another Esan son who influenced the first phase of the World Bank-funded Emu/Ohordua gully erosion project, which was completed in November 2021.