Moshood Adebayo

A group, 2014 Nigeria Movement, has lamented the inability of the Federal Government to prevent Coronavirus from entering the country.

In a statement by its National Policy Adviser, David Esosa Ize-Iyamu, commiserated with Nigerians home and abroad who have lost their relations to the pandemic. The group wondered why for a long time Nigerian borders were left open while the country continued to receive travellers from the world, including the epic-centres of the disease.

‘’Since we know our medical and health management capacity, we should have taken all necessary precautions to prevent the importation of the infection into our borders. What has become of the Presidential Village Clinic to which billions of naira has been allocated on yearly budgets and what has also become of the National Hospital, Abuja? ‘This is not the medical situation we desire in our country. If this is happening to the powerful in government, what is the fate of the mass of our people. It is unfortunate that even the late Chief of Staff to the President Mallam Abba Kyari who was reportedly flown to Lagos for treatment eventually died,’’ the group said.

The movement, according to Ize-Iyamu, was founded in the later part of last year with the mission of ensuring the welfare of Nigerians.