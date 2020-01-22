The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWGN) has lauded the Kwara State Governor AbfulRahman AbdulRasaq for reviving the education sector in all the 16 local government areas of the state. The National Coordinator of the group, Alhaji lbrahim Abdullahi, gave the commendation in a statement in llorin, yesterday.

“The Muslim Media Watch Group lauds the efforts of the Kwara State Government in repositioning the education sector, which had been in comatose before the present government,” the group said.

It noted that part of the government’s efforts towards resuscitating education was the payment of counterpart fund to revolutionise the sector and provide infrastructure in some schools across the state.

The group commended the governor for implementing his administration’s education programme for the overall benefit of the people of the state.

It particularly praised the governor for the recent award of N100,000 scholarship to each of the Law graduates from the state.