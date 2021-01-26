From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum, a socio-political association, has lauded the performance of Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, in turning around the fortunes of the region.

The group also commended the strides made by the sole administrator of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Akwa, in trying to rescue the dwindling interventionist agency.

In a statement, yesterday, signed by the Convener, Obong Ekperikpe Ekpo, Secretary, Tony Usoro, and others, the Forum also appealed to stakeholders in the Niger Delta project to shun divisiveness and promote peace, love and unity at all times for the progress of the region.

“The forum identifies with and appreciates, in a special way, Akpabio on his achievements so far in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, especially the strides made in East West Road where work has commenced in earnest after a long abandonment; the completion and physical occupation of NDDC headquarters which has been a pipe dream for more than 20 years; the forensic audit which is set to reverse the ugly trend that turned the commission to a cesspool of corruption and reposition the interventionist agency for optimal development in the interest of the Niger Delta region.

“The forum appreciates Akwa on his performance so far, especially for reaching out to the stakeholders in the region to ensure peace in the commission. It further calls on stakeholders in the region to give peace a chance for the envisaged development to occur.”

The group called on the All Progressives Congress Caretaker Committee, Akwa Ibom chapter, to constitute state caucus of the party as a matter of urgency and importance to ensure decisions affecting the party are only taken after due consultations with all the leaders of the party.