Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Change Advocates of Nigeria, (CAN), a political pressure group, yesterday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for desolving the National Working Committee, (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) saying it has helped to bring respite to the political turmoil in the party.

This was contained in a press statement signed by its National Coordinator, Osareniye Ikponmwonba and its National Secretary, Valentine Ogedegbe and made available to journalists in Benin.

The statement said for the uncommon courage demonstrated by the president in resolving the crisis that almost consumed the party in the recent time, it is pertinent for those who are party faithful and lover of peace and nation’s stability to also appreciate the sterling quality of President Buhari.

“We enjoined others of like minds to sincerely appreciate and thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his sterling leadership quality in resolving the recent crisis that almost tore the very fibre of the change mantra of our great party”, the statement read.

It also congratulated governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee and Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, the secretary and its esteem members, in a time the party needed reposition, rebuilding and harmonization, adding that such intervention stopped internal or external forces alike from destroying the foundation of a well-built house, the APC.

It added that the assignment bequeathed to them was an acid test to deliver Edo and Ondo governorship elections come September and October respectively 2020 to prove that the party is truly the ruling party in the country.

The statement added that the victories will show that they are united enough to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in any political contest now and in the future.