Dunno, Warri

A group, Isoko Ethnic Nationality Movement (IENM), has applauded the Deputy President of Senate His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo Agege, for bringing his political prowess to legislative functions in promoting good governance aimed at fostering

a better living standard for the masses both within and outside the Niger Delta region.

Making the commendation in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, yesterday, the group noted that Senator Omo Agege, had in a short time in the saddle as Deputy President of Senate proven to be a man with so much passion to see the masses enjoy dividends of democracy irrespective of political divide.

The statement jointly signed by the body’s national President Hon. Goddy Ewerode and national Secretary Otunba Nick Ovuakporie respectively, the body said Senator Ovie Omo Agege, had since changed the political narratives of not just the Urhobo nation but the entire South South region through his unrelenting commitments to good governance.

According to the statement, “Before now, the Urhobo ethnic nationality and other ethnic nationalities of the oil rich Niger Delta region were shortchanged politically by successive Federal administration before the emergence of President Muhammadu’s administration who has since changed the political narratives of not just the Urhobo nation but the entire South South region”.

“This was made possible through the unrelenting commitments of Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Senate since taking over the reigns of leadership in the 9th Assembly”.

“Since the emergence of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy President of Senate on June 1, 2019 at Abuja, the epicentre of national politics, Delta State has taken its pride of place in the nation’s politics as many Deltans are presently holding significant positions such as Chief of staff at the National Assembly, Federal Commissioners, Special Advisers, Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants, Senior Legislative Aides and Legislative Aides”.

In terms of distribution of Federal infrastructure, Delta State has been getting large chunks. All these to the credit of President Muhammadu Buhari through the unrivaled leadership style of Senator Omo-Agege a man of uncommon political sagacity, courage and endurance”.

“Ever conscious of being the harbinger of a new dawn for his constituency and State, Omo-Agege has been productive in initiating quality bills and motions that holistically articulates the fears, aspirations, and hopes of the people of Delta State”.

“His brilliance and commitments have saw to a new dawn of federal presence in Delta State. A dawn of projects to better the lot of his people. A dawn of people’s empowerment. A dawn where the voice of his constituents are been heard loud and clear all over Nigeria.

“A distinguished Senator who is always busy with legislative seriousness, DSP Ovie Omo Agege works untiringly with a missionary zeal that is impressive and commended by all and sundry”.

“After being elected and sworn-in as a second term Senator and Deputy President of Senate, he took his time in articulating his priorities and how to actualise them with no hindrance”.

“Aware of the pains of his people as encapsulated in his policy statement as a Federal Legislator at the National Assembly, which is to provide quality and enduring legislative representation to his people, Senator Omo-Agege’s courage, brilliance, as reflected in his quality bills presentation, highlights the aspirations of his people on the floor of the Senate”.

“Within a year as Deputy President of Senate and second term senator, Omo-Agege has many laudable achievements to his credit. Over the years, he has garnered a lot of legislative experience as presently reflected in his legislative engagements as a lawmaker and principal officer of the 9th Assembly, chairing the Senate Committee on Constitutional Review”.

“He has to his credit innumerable bills and motions which is an attestation to his effective legislative representation”. “Of utmost importance is his pervasive socioeconomic empowerment of his loving people of Delta Central Senatorial district. With the Covid-19 outbreak and its attendant hardship on his people, DPS Ovie Omo-Agege distributed cash and other palliatives to his people especially the aged, vulnerable and most impacted ones to the tune of over 90milliion (Ninety million naira) of personal funds”.

“Senator Ovie Omo-Agege remains an apostle of a new value system who is determined in offering selfless service and quality representation to his people. Omo-Agege’s ascent to active politics and subsequent appointments to political offices (2003-2007) and elected office as a senator were he is using the instrument of government in developing Delta State politically and also economically empowering his people”.

“He is a politician of note whose political antecedents, courage, astuteness, resourcefulness, wisdom, and sparkling brilliance have helped in no small measure in his emergence as a national political figure of Delta, nay, Niger Delta region, standing tall and rubbing minds with key political actors of our dear nation, to move it to the next level”.

“Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Obarisi of Urhoboland and leader of the APC in the South South region, is a shining political star in the present Senate”