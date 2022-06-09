From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of Coalition for True Democracy (CTD) has described the House of Representatives member, representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu as a messiah for providing quality and result oriented representation of his constituency at the National Assembly.

The group also described Elumelu as a refined Democrat, astute legislator for rising against stranglehold of Godfathers under democratic governance.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The Convener of the group, Charles A. Augustine, and Co-convener Hon. Ibrahim Gaddafi in a statement pointed out the need for other Lawmakers and public office holders to emulate the exemplary leadership Style and public conduct of the Federal Lawmaker.

“We are happy to note that Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, empowered 350 of his constituents. The constituents were empowered with items ranging from 107 tricycles, 148 Motorcycles, 90 Deep Freezers and 111 electricity generating sets.

‘We will not forget in a hurry how Anti-democratic forces who never meant well for the country and the legislature as an institution rose against the emergence of Hon Elumelu as minority Leader with the sole aim of decimating the voice of the opposition at the lower chamber of Nigeria’s Apex legislature.

“We want to commend the Federal Lawmaker for being in touch with his constituents at the grassroots unlike other Lawmakers who are quick to abandon their people immediately they stepped thier foot in the green Chambers of the National Assembly”.

“We will continue to stand by you and encourage you to continue to do more for your constituents so that God will only place in a higher political office for the betterment of the country as a whole”. The statement said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .