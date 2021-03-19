From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

South Saharan Social Development Organisation (SSSDO) has commended the leadership of Enugu State House of Assembly for stepping down the Gubernatorial Life Pension Bill.

The group, which described some provisions of the bill as ‘a needlessly exorbitant gift for already well compensated service to government’, urged the Assembly to, henceforth, channel its energy towards addressing the lingering water scarcity in the state.

Executive Director of the organisation, Stanley Ilechukwu, who made this known in a statement in Enugu, yesterday, said the group was happy with the suspension of the bill.

“We would like to thank the Enugu State House of Assembly, under the leadership of the Speaker Edward Ubosi, for meeting with the peaceful protesters who came to the House to demand the termination of the Gubernatorial Life Pensions Bill on March 16.

“The concerns of the public were duly addressed, and the process for deliberations on the bill was explained to the youths as part of an ongoing process which would still factor in their opinions.

“Equally, we appreciate the willingness of the House to collaborate with citizens on the legislative process. We would welcome such cooperation on the issue of water scarcity within Enugu State, and we appeal that the Water Sector Bill pending at the House receives special attention from the representatives for passage as soon as possible.

“The Water Sector Bill is key in providing long-term solutions to water issues in the state, and though it has passed first reading on the floor of the House, it is worrisome that no further action has been taken despite the state governor declaring a state of emergency in the Enugu Water And Sanitation Hygiene sector in 2020.

“Therefore, we implore the members to treat the Water Sector Bill as a matter of first priority, for possible passage into law within three months. The urgency of this issue cannot be overstated, and it would afford us the opportunity to congratulate and appreciate our legislators for their tireless service to Enugu State.”