By Zika Bobby

The Police authorities led by the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IG) Muhammed Adamu, have been commended for recommending the appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police Taiwo Frederick Lakanu to the position of Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

A group, CrimeWatchers, in a statement in Lagos endorsed by the Director General, Timothy Abulhimen, said the appointment of Lakanu has vindicated him as a hard working policeman and consummate crime buster.

Abulhimen in the statement said Lakanu, as one time head of the Special Anti Robbery Squad in Lagos earned the Inspector- General of Police gallantry award for his contributions to reducing the spate of crime in Lagos from where he was later appointed as the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to the IG.

“He was a former Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command before he was promoted Commissioner of Police Ekiti State Command. AIG Lakanu also had a brief service as Commissioner of Police in charge of the Nigeria Airport Command before his posting as the 31st Commissioner of Police in Imo State, where Governor Rochas Okorocha described him as one who came, saw and he conquered,” he said.