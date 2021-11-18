By Zika Bobby

A group, Ilerioluwa Vendors, dedicated to the propagation of good governance in Osun State, has commended the Chairman of the South-West Zone and Osun Council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Olalekan Folorunso and the entire members of the union for endorsing Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for a second term.

Director General of group, Prince Dayo Babaranti, in the statement, described the NURTW boss as a dependable and reliable ally in the developmental agenda of the state.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“The union leader’s declaration of solidarity, and promise of open endorsement of the governor for continuity as a confirmation of same (solidarity) during his live appearance on ‘Ilerioluwa Half-Hour’ on the Osun State Broadcasting Coorperation, OSBC, a couple of months ago, was after all not a hollow, hyperbolic expression.

“With Oyetola’s endorsement for continuation of his good governance, the union has demonstrated a high level of commitment and dedication to the consolidation of democratic ideals engendered by Oyetola led government in the state.”

The association thanked the Folorunso-led union, congratulated the governor and his cabinet members on good governance which served as a corollary to the endorsement, and urged Governor Oyetola never to count on his laurels, adding that he should do more to earn more solidarity.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .