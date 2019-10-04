An association of media professionals from the Southeast region of Nigeria, Orient Media Professionals (OMP), has commended business mogul and founder of Pro-Value Humanity Foundation, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, for the several scholarships he recently awarded to youths in Anambra State.

In a statement, President of the group, Nze Chuks Muokwe, described Dr. Okonkwo’s gestures as remarkable.

Dr. Okonkwo, who was in June conferred with the Business Philanthropist of the Year by the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Business School, at an event held at the Adoration Ground in Uke, announced the award of scholarships to 100 youths and jobs to 10 others.

He had previously at the Rotary Youth Leadership booth camp at Nyanya, Abuja, awarded 20 university scholarships to indigent students and another 20 to students who showed proficiency in skill acquisition. Dr. Okonkwo also offered jobs to 30 youths and sponsored 100 youths.

Commending Dr. Okonkwo, the OMP President said no business or political leader in Anambra State has done as much as Okonkwo in recent times. His focus on youth development is phenomenal.”

OMP called on Igbo youths to be of better behaviour and eschew habits that portray them negatively