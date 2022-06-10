From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A coalition of civil societies under the aegis of ‘The Osun Masterminds,’ has commended Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, for his resolve to reinstate Justice Folahan Oloyede, who was relieved of her duty for writing a petition against the government of Rauf Aregbesola, now Minister of Interior.

The Executive Director of The Osun Masterminds, Dr Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, who spoke to newsmen in Osogbo, on Friday, during a monthly State of the state address of the group, also condemned the police in the state for refusal to stop harassment and intimidation of the masses.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Similarly, the group condemned the destruction of billboards of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, saying “it is unhealthy for all-inclusive democratic participation and citizens’ right to choices.”

“We must here make known our sincere appreciation of the Osun State Government’s decision to reinstate Justice Folahan Oloyede, who was unjustly relieved of her duties as a Judge of the State High Court. It is sad to note that such injustice, promoted by the last lord of the manor in the State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, was allowed to subsist for so long until the present State Government made the right choice of obeying the court order that reinstated her.

“We understand that for a society to get it right, such inhuman and utterly retrogressive actions of the past administration in frustrating Justice Oloyede out of her job must never be allowed to become our identity as a people. We encourage the Osun State Government, under Alh. Gboyega Oyetola, to continue on this path of honour as we gradually restore the State to its position as one that promotes equity, justice and peaceful coexistence.

“The practice of police intimidation, brutality and harassment of innocent citizens, worsened by irresponsible use of firearms, must stop forthwith. The Osun State Police command has become notorious in recent times for needless killings and all manner of actions antithetical to the tenets of true policing.

“Recently, while covering a protest that erupted as a result of the unjust killing of a young man in Osun State, a journalist was shot in a needless show of force by men of the Nigeria Police Force, Osun State Command. We were further irked by the claims of the State Commissioner of Police, that it was only a teargas canister that hit the journalist and not a live bullet. We are constrained to say that while the lower echelons continue to act irresponsibly, the upper echelons of the State Command seem to be ever-ready to deny obvious criminality and defend errant officers of its command. This is sad and we condemn it in its entirety.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .