Zika Bobby

The South-South United People’s Forum, under the leadership of Otunba Emiyede and its apex leader, Dr. Mordi, in collaboration with Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Lagos State, Sam Egube, have commend Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for approving COVID-19 palliative stimulus package to all South-South members across the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas in Lagos State.

Emiyede said the gesture was historic and a morale booster to the South-South region.

Egube committed the distribution exercise to the following people: Mr. Tunde Ekpekurede (Special Assistant), Deacon (Dr.) Paul Fregene, Chief Napoleon, Chief Lucky and Hon. Fausat Olajoku.

Team A, comprising Chief Lucky and Deacon Fregene, covered the East and Central senatorial district, while Team B, Chief Napoleon and Hon. Olajoku, covered all LGAs/LCDAs in the Lagos West Senatorial District.