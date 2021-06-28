From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Students Union Worldwide (ONISUW) has commended Governors from the South East and other leaders from the areas for their efforts to restore normalcy in the region.

The group equally condemned the attempt by those they described as ‘state and non state actors’ to plunge the region into a theatre of war.

In a statement signed and made available by the National President of the ONISUW, Comr. Joseph Ugochukwu, he said that the economic wellbeing of Ndi Igbo’ is being emasculated and grounded by the recent mounting insecurity in the region.

The statement partly read, “ONISUW condemn in it’s entirety the morbid attempt by both state and non state actors to plunge our hitherto peaceful region into a theatre of war.

“We also condemn in strong term, the recent and ongoing desecration of our land through wanton destruction of lives and properties, killings of security men and innocent Igbo youths by both state and non state actors in our land.

“We convey our heartfelt condolence to the families of our security men and innocent Igbo citizens who have lost their loved ones to the barbaric act, may Almighty God grant them eternal rest.

“We commend the efforts of our leaders, especially the chairman of South East Governors Forum, Chief David Nweze Umahi, the Governor of Ebonyi State and his counterparts from Enugu, Imo, Anambra and Abia states, as well as other leaders in the region, leadership of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide, Traditional rulers, sociocultural and advocacy groups in the region, security agencies, who are tirelessly working to ensure that normalcy returns in our land,” he said.

Expressing further, the statement added that “ONISUW subscribe to the Democratic principles of engagement, roundtable discussion, tact and diplomacy in solving any security and political issues, such as the ones bedeviling our region today, and therefore urge our leaders to continue in that direction in an attempt to solve the security problem.

“We pledge our solidarity and support to our leaders and well meaning organizations in our land – making frantic efforts for normalcy to return in our region.

“While we commend the efforts of Federal Government to ensure the return of normalcy in our region, we urge them to demilitarize Igbo land as no war is ongoing in our region.

“We also condemn in strong term, the attempt to brandish Igbo youths as ‘unknown gunmen’ by some quarters in other to legitimize the recurrent molestations, forceful abductions and maiming of our youths by ‘some’ overzealous and trigger–happy security men.”

The group who urged Ndi Igbo students worldwide to continue to be law abiding citizens as always however, bemoan the tactical and deliberate exclusion of Igbo student community by the leaders in the region in the “solution provision” efforts, adding that they are critical stakeholders in the region and should be seen as such.

