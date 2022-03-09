Daniel Kanu

A pro democracy group yesterday commended the immediate past Governor of Abia state, Senator TA Orji for endorsing power shift to Abia North in 2023.

The former governor had in a meeting with select delegates from the 17 local government areas of the state on Sunday declared that power should return to Abia North in line with the state’s charter of Equity.

Reacting to the declaration, the pro democracy group,Abia for Equity and sustained progress, said the Senator has doused tension in the state.

According to the chairman of the group, Comrade Goodluck Umunnakwe, Senator TA Orji has demonstrated that he is the truly the father of Equity in Abia.

He noted that Senator Orji had as governor championed the rotation of power to Abia South which enabled the emergence of Okezie Ikpeazu as GOVERNOR.

” What Ochendo has done now is what he did in 2014. He insisted that power should move to Abia South. Today he has again pointed on the way to go. We should therefore follow that way”, he said

He eulogized the former governor as a selfless, patriotic and visionary leader who wants the best for the state.

He noted that while some elders of the state were vacillating in taking a principled position on the rotation of power among the three senatorial zones, Senator Orji has spoken the truth based on facts.

Said he” we cannot thank him enough for this courageous stance. Ochendo is truly the father of modern Abia state.”