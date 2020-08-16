Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The people of Enugu West senatorial district have commended the state governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for using his administration to bring peace and progress to the state.

Speaking through a group, Enugu West Patriotic League, the people said that the governor’s peaceful disposition and quiet mien was making great impact in the state as virtually everything in Enugu, including elections were being done in an orderly and peaceful manner.

Rising from a special meeting in Enugu city, the league eulogised Ugwuanyi for the peaceful and transparent conduct of the Enugu State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) state congress held penultimate Saturday, describing it as the most peaceful and transparent ever in the state.

Reeling out Ugwuanyi’s achievements that have made the people of the zone to stand solidly behind his administration, the league said: “Governor of Enugu State has made Enugu State the most viable state in the South East and the sixth most viable state in Nigeria with an annual internally generated revenue (IGR) base of N31 billion, thereby making it the ninth most viable state in Nigeria, only ahead by the oil producing states of the South South.